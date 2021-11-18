December 7 could be D-Day for land expropriation without compensation

The Constitution 18th Amendment Bill, which provides for expropriation of land without compensation, is scheduled for debate in the National Assembly on December 7.

The National Assembly's programming committee heard on Thursday that a report on the amendment of section 25 of the constitution was ready to be considered by the house.

“I suggest that we diarise that tentatively. We all agree it should be the seventh [of December], before parliament rises — and if there are any changes, we will be advised accordingly,” said National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The bill is unlikely to pass in its current form as the EFF, the party that introduced the motion in February 2018, does not support the amendments pushed for by the ANC and which still provide for compensation under certain circumstances.

The EFF is opposed to any compensation when land is expropriated. It also wants the state to have custodianship of all land for redistribution.

The bill says that under certain circumstances when land is expropriated, compensation must be zero.