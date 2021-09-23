Workers stand to lose most if ANC booted out of power: Cosatu president

As political parties race to contest for power in the sixth local government elections on November 1, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi says workers will be the biggest losers should the ruling party lose power.

For this reason, she said, the federation would wage “a relentless campaign” to mobilise support for the ANC.

No opposition party had shown it had workers' interests at heart, she said. Instead, they would do away with existing progressive laws, which now favour the working class.