Ernest Majenge wins award, and contracts for wheelchair innovation
Inventor Ernest Majenge finally seeing the rewards of his hard work
Ruby Wheelchair innovator Ernest Majenge has won the R1.3m grand prize in the South African Breweries Foundation Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards.
The awards aims to fund entrepreneurs who are making an impact in their communities with social and disability products and services...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.