Eastern Cape matric pupil dies during pre-exam party with classmates

Classmates and friends of 19-year-old matric pupil Lulama Nkomana were on Sunday still coming to terms with her death.

Nkomana drowned while swimming with her classmates on Friday afternoon.

Pictures of Nkomana were posted on the EFF Student Command's Ikhala Aliwal North Campus Facebook page. Her school, Aliwal North High School, also confirmed her death in a Facebook post.

“It is sad news with great loss to hear that fighter Lulama Nkomana, a learner from Aliwal North High School, is no more. As Aliwal North EFF SC branch, we send our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and classmates. RIP young lion,” the EFF student body's post read.

Eastern Cape police said the teen was with other schoolmates at the Orange River on Friday, where they were hosting a party ahead of their final exams.