Three little boys drown in illegal mine hole

The family of two boys who drowned at the weekend believes that they might have been pushed into an abandoned illegal mine hole.

The Ramabala siblings, Machaba, 8, and Itumeleng, 9, and their friend, Pabalelo Mokgethwa, 7, died in an abandoned mine hole in Phashaskraal village outside Burgersfort in Sekhukhune, Limpopo on Sunday.

The siblings' aunt, Sister Phasha, said the family suspects the children could have been pushed since the hole where their bodies were found was far deeper than where their clothes were found.

"Their clothes were found on top of the hole, and one will have to walk around it to access the entry point because it is deep. We don't believe they jumped voluntarily and we hope the police will investigate the matter thoroughly," Phasha said.

She said they were still shocked at the death of the children after they thought they were out playing.