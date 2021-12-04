Two students drown at SRC retreat
Two Orbit TVET students drowned during a student representative council (SRC) strategic retreat at Country venue hotel in Potchefstroom.
According to the department of higher education the incident happened on Two SRC members Madgeline Manyama, and KG Melamu were both declared dead at the scene of the accident. ..
