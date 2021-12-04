South Africa

Two students drown at SRC retreat

04 December 2021 - 14:30

Two Orbit TVET students drowned during a student representative council (SRC) strategic retreat at Country venue hotel in Potchefstroom.

According to the department of higher education the incident happened on  Two SRC members Madgeline Manyama, and KG Melamu were both declared dead at the scene of the accident. ..

