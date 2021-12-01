South Africa

WATCH LIVE | World Health Organisation briefs media on new Covid-19 variant

By TImesLIVE - 01 December 2021 - 17:56

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is briefing the media after the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

Southern African countries were the first to declare the new variant. The move prompted Western countries to temporarily ban flights from some African countries.

