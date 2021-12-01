WATCH LIVE | World Health Organisation briefs media on new Covid-19 variant
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is briefing the media after the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.
Southern African countries were the first to declare the new variant. The move prompted Western countries to temporarily ban flights from some African countries.
