Lindiwe Zulu tests positive for Covid-19

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the social development department, Zulu tested for the virus on Sunday and her results came back positive yesterday morning.

Zulu’s positive result comes in the wake of the detection of the new Omicron Covid variant, which has been declared a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation.

Zulu’s spokesperson, Lumka Oliphant, said the minister had immediately started isolating at home but would continue carrying out her duties.

Zulu said it had all started with a scratchy throat and she had not suspected anything. “When it persisted, I took the Covid-19 test on Sunday, and received the results this morning. I am feeling well and I can attribute this to the fact that the virus found me fully vaccinated,” Zulu said.

She called on all South Africans to take the new variant seriously and follow Covid-19 protocols at all times by wearing a mask, washing and sanitising hands, and observing social distancing.

“As President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised last night, vaccination is the most powerful tool we have and it is not too late to get vaccinated before the fourth wave hits us hard”, Zulu said.