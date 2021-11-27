Hotelier accuses scientists of ‘fearmongering’ over new Covid-19 variant

A leading hotelier has hit out at scientists for announcing the new Covid-19 variant without first establishing if vaccines are effective against it.

Marc Wachsberger, MD of The Capital Hotels and Apartments which owns several luxury establishments in SA, said in a statement that variant hunters analyse data, check vaccine efficacy and then announce if there is any concern.

“So why do our SA scientists have to take so much pride in finding variants and then announcing them so publicly, without first analysing vaccine efficacy?” he said.