Joburg mayor to meet experts over new Covid-19 variant

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has expressed her concern about the new Covid-19 variant reported this week.

Gauteng has experienced a sharp rise in cases believed to be driven by the newly identified B.1.1.529 Covid-19 variant which was given the name Omicron by the World Health Organisation on Friday.

Phalatse will be meeting with technical experts to understand the variant to help guide the city’s response.

In a statement on Saturday the city said it is expected the fourth wave of Covid-19 to peak about mid-December, but was watching data modelling available in the coming weeks.

“The city is continuing with mass vaccination of residents and aims to reach more people as the vaccination rollout remains critical to curbing the affect of the fourth wave.