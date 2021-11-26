Ramaphosa determined to ensure military veterans are looked after

An amendment bill dealing with the definition of a military veteran, a policy shift on non-statutory force members, and provision of healthcare, housing and burial benefits for spouses and children of military veterans will be tabled in parliament next year.

“These, in the main, are people who were prepared to sacrifice their lives to ensure that the democratic order we have in our country is installed, so we ought to give them consideration and respect, as well as ensure that we look after their wellbeing as much as we possibly can. This is something I am determined to ensure happens,” President Cyril Ramaphosa told the National Assembly on Thursday.

He was responding to a question by ANC MP Thabo Mmutle, who wanted to know the progress made by the presidential task team on military veterans in addressing issues raised by veterans who held members of the executive hostage at Irene in Pretoria on October 14 to highlight challenges they face.

He said the review of the Military Veterans Act is ongoing and it is anticipated the amendment bill will be tabled in cabinet and parliament next year.