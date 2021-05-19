What is a military veteran? Defence department to change law to provide accurate definition

The department of defence and military veterans wants to amend the Military Veterans Act to clarify the definition of a “military veteran”.

MPs in the portfolio for defence and military veterans were told about the amendments during a meeting on Wednesday.

The department's acting director for legal, Celeste Jordaan, said the purpose of the amendment was to do away with ambiguities in the current act.

“The purpose for the amendment is to remedy the ambiguities and the disparities that appear in the act as it is, and we are also going to be addressing the challenges that arise with the dispensing of benefits,” said Jordaan.

Jordaan said one challenge being addressed was the definition of a military veteran. “We have felt that the definition needs to be scrutinised and the wording looked at.

“We also need to look at the means test to see whether it's feasible to have one, and if we should have one. A means test would obviously qualify or disqualify people regarding benefits,” said Jordaan.