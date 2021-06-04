SA soldier killed in 'friendly fire' incident in DRC

A South African soldier involved in a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been shot dead in what is believed to be crossfire from his own camp.

On Thursday, the South African National Defence Force confirmed that one of its soldiers deployed in the DRC has been killed “in friendly fire” while in operation in Kilia, in the eastern DRC, on Thursday morning.

“Details of this unfortunate incident are still sketchy and a board of inquiry has been convened to investigate. The identity of the deceased will be confirmed once the SANDF has formally informed the family and the next of kin,” said SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi.

“The minister of defence and military veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the deputy minister of defence and military veterans, Thabang Makwetla, the secretary for defence, Sonto Kudjoe, and the chief of the South African National Defence Force, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, extend their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased,” Mgobozi said.