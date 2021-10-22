Ministers' hostage a cry for help from jobless youth

This week's photographs of men huddled together on the wooden court communicated a negative message that the criminal justice system was a last resort – acting against the perpetrators of a crime against three ministers.



The 52 suspects, aged between 27 and 68, appeared in Kgosi Mampuru 2 Correctional Court on Tuesday after they were arrested at St George’s Hotel in Irene last Thursday. The group was escorted into the court by police officers. They sang and danced while they waited for the proceedings...