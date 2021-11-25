Defence department accused of lack of accountability

Parliament's defence and military veterans portfolio committee chairperson Cyril Xaba is angry that the department is not taking the oversight body seriously.

During a presentation to the committee yesterday, the department highlighted six cases, amounting to just more than R2bn, among multiple cases of irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

Xaba said the department was reporting only on a fraction of financial misconduct cases, just to tick the boxes.

He felt this was problematic as it denied the committee proper oversight and a chance to delve into why the auditor-general raised issues of incomplete disclosure by the department.

Secretary of defence, Sonto Kudjoe, defended the department, saying it had selected a few cases that amounted to fraud and corruption.

And in her view, not all irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure meant fraud and corruption.

But Xaba was having none of it, demanding that the department present a full disclosure of all cases of irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure within a week.