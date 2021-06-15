Mantashe accused of 'bullying' and removing MKMVA members from virtual meeting

Talks between the ANC's top officials and leaders of the two bodies representing ex-combatants of armed wing uMkhonto weSizwe collapsed on Monday over the decision to disband the two organisations.

President of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) Kebby Maphatsoe has accused ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe of bullying tactics and of allegedly ending a virtual Zoom meeting abruptly when the ANC top six leaders — who include President Cyril Ramaphosa — were pressed for reasons for the disbandment.

Maphatsoe is now threatening to challenge the disbandment of the MKMVA in court.

“It is not a question of maybe, we are going to challenge this in court,” he told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE.

He revealed that in his opening remarks, Ramaphosa spoke about how this year marked the 60th anniversary since the formation of uMkhonto weSizwe, that it was an important year in the history of that organisation and that it needed cadres that were united.

“But because you are not united, we have decided to disband you and we expect you to take this thing in a very disciplined way as disciplined soldiers,” Ramaphosa told the meeting, according to Maphatsoe.

Maphatsoe claims that when he and his deputy, Taylor Nsimbini, insisted on reasons for the disbandment, no answers were forthcoming.

“When we started asking questions, Comrade Gwede said, 'No, this is an instruction, we are not going to discuss it.

“We said, 'No, you called us and we want to understand so that when we explain to our members, we give them reasons why we were disbanded,'” said Maphatsoe, giving his version of what happened at the meeting.

He continued: “We said if you can't give us reasons, we don't agree with the disbandment and, anyway, we will meet in court because we are not in the constitution of the ANC.”