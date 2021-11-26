Boxing

Tete makes comeback after loss in 2019

Ring hero meets Said from Tanzanian

26 November 2021 - 08:20
Promoter Tshele Kometsi and manager Mlandeli Tengimfene shake hands after an agreement over Zolani Tete yesterday.
Image: Supplied

Zolani Tete will make his comeback on December 12 at Booysens Hall in Johannesburg. This was announced yesterday by the former world champion’s manager Mlandeli Tengimfene.

He said Tete – who last fought in 2019 when he lost the WBO bantamweight belt – would take on Iddy Mustafa Ally Said from Tanzania over 10 rounds in the junior-featherweight division. Their fight will headline Soweto Boxing Promotion’s bill.

 “I have been silent regarding Zolani’s comeback but I am now announcing that he will be in action in Johannesburg on December 12,” the East London told Sowetan in an exclusive interview yesterday.

Tengimfene was with promoter Tshele Kometsi when he made the announcement. 

“I flew to Johannesburg on Wednesday to conclude Zolani’s deal,” he said.

“I want to thank the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association and its chairperson (Tshele Kometsi) for opening their arms for Zolani to feature in their tournament. Credit also goes to Frank Warren (UK promoter who guides Tete’s career) for making it possible. His Queensberry Promotions put in a lot of money for Zolani and his opponent’s purse monies; the Gauteng Promoters Association is meeting us half way.”

Tengimfene said that Warren already had a date – March next year – for Tete to face Jason Cunningham for the IBF International junior featherweight title in UK. “I must say the fight on December 12 is a must win one for Zolani to relaunch his international career,” said Tengimfene.

Tete is trained back home in Mdantsane by Andile Mofu, Makazole Tete and Vuyani Bungu. Thulasizwe Sifatyi is Tete’s strength conditioner.

Kometsi said: “We concluded the deal with both Last Born and Queensberry Promotions this morning (Thursday) that we co-promote Zolani’s fight. Hopefully this is the first of the many co-promotions that will open doors for other boxers. We are delighted to have an icon like Zolani in our tournament. Don’t rule out Warren’s presence at the tournament.”

