Still no sign of kidnapped Mayfair primary school pupil

The EP Baumann Primary School pupil who was abducted in Mayfair, Johannesburg, on Wednesday is still missing, the Gauteng education department said on Friday.

“We call upon the public to come forward with any information they may have to assist ongoing investigations,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the child was a grade 5 pupil.

Lesufi’s office said she was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by three men in a new-shape silver or white Toyota Yaris with the registration number JS62CSGP.

“This happened outside the school gate while she was waiting in line to be sanitised and screened. Police are investigating circumstances surrounding this matter.”

Lesufi urged any witnesses to contact police.

“We are pleading with any member of the public who may have witnessed the abduction or knows anything about this incident to approach relevant law enforcement agencies,” he said.

