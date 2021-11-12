Mpumalanga baby snatcher behind bars
Baby Tshepiso Siphosethu Semela was stolen after her mother Goodness Mdakane, 19, was approached by a woman pretending to be a social worker
Parents of a baby stolen when she was just five days old in Embalenhle, Mpumalanga, say they slept peacefully on Wednesday – for the first time in 13 days – after they were reunited with their baby, and her alleged abductor arrested.
Baby Tshepiso Siphosethu Semela was stolen after her mother Goodness Mdakane, 19, was approached by a woman pretending to be a social worker who told her she was helping unemployed young people at a taxi rank in the area on October 28...
