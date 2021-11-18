Pupil details abduction ordeal that spread panic

Stella Kgomo, 22, shook in disbelief as her younger sister, 14, a Grade 7 pupil at EP Baumann Primary School in Johannesburg, detailed the horror of seeing her schoolmate being whisked away by three armed men outside her school yesterday.



The teenager told her sister how the kidnapped girl had tried to fight and to slip out of the hands of her assailants who were trying force her into their getaway car, a silver Toyota, at about 7am, soon after her mom had dropped her off...