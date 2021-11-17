South Africa

Lesufi condemns alleged kidnapping of pupil

17 November 2021 - 11:20
Private security monitors the scene at EP Baumann School, in Mayfair, Johannesburg, where a 9 year old grade five pupil was kidnapped early this morning.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has raised concern about the alleged kidnapping of a grade 5 pupil at EP Baumann Primary School in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

According to Gauteng education, the incident happened on Wednesday morning outside the school gate as the 11-year-old was waiting to be satinitised. 

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the girl was kidnapped at gunpoint by three males who were driving in a new shaped silver/white Toyota Yaris with the registration number JS 62 CS GP.  

Mabona said police are investigating circumstances surrounding this matter. 

“The department pleads with anybody who may have more information pertaining to this incident, or may have made any sighting of the vehicle to contact the police,” he said.

Lesufi pleaded with members of the public who may have witnessed the abduction or knows anything about this incident to approach relevant law enforcement agencies. 

“We condemn the actions of the criminal elements who prey on young learners and our prayers are with the family and friends of the young learner. Our Psycho-Social Unit has been deployed to the school to provide assistance to learners and staff at the school who may be going through the trauma of witnessing this unfortunate incident,” Lesufi said. 

