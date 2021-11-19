SA 'taking baby steps' in reducing smoking — WHO report

SA is one of the countries that is steadily reducing its smoking rates thanks to its anti-tobacco policies, but other low-income African countries such as Uganda and Kenya are doing even better.

This is according to a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the fourth WHO global tobacco trends report, smoking rates in the past 20 years have been falling, dropping from 1.32-billion in 2015. The number is expected to drop to 1.27-billion in 2025.

The report says at least 60 countries are now on track to achieving the voluntary global target of a 30% reduction in tobacco use between 2010 and 2025. Two years ago only 32 countries were on track.

While North and South America have seen the steepest decline in smoking prevalence rates over time, dropping from 21% in 2010 to 16% in 2020, the report also shows that Africa had the lowest average rate of tobacco use in 2020 at 10%, down from 15% in 2010.

Of the 60 countries in the world that will meet the 30% target, 25 are in Africa. They include Kenya and Uganda.

But the report shows that the SA is lagging behind and tobacco use is only expected to drop by 6% in 2025. The country is also among the bottom four countries that are failing to deal with tobacco industry interference, and is lagging in tobacco control laws compared to those that will meet the 2025 targets.

The National Council Against Smoking has welcomed the news that smoking rates are falling. “This is good news for public health, and it is a confirmation that strong tobacco control policies are effective. It also commendable that the African region has the highest proportion of countries on track for a 30% reduction in smoking rates by 2025,” said the council's deputy director, Dr Sharon Nyatsanza.