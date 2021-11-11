Kidnapped eMalahleni siblings found, alleged abductor arrested

Capt Elizabeth Mkaudi said the children had been suddenly returned home on Monday afternoon in the midst of an intensified police probe.

“A 54-year-old woman is expected to appear before the eMalahleni magistrate's court [on Thursday] facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping,” said Mkaudi.

The woman is known to the mother.

“Police conducted their investigation and on Monday were informed by a neighbour that the children were back at home.

“During a short investigation, it came forth that the very same neighbour is allegedly involved in the disappearance of the children and was arrested, hence her court appearance,” said Mkaudi.

Police declined to provide more information, saying further details would be divulged during the court proceedings.

TimesLIVE