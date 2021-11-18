South Africa

WATCH | 'The president said I’m his favourite': Rebecca Malope on the National Orders

By Staff Reporter - 18 November 2021 - 20:20

President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed National Orders on Thursday, the highest awards SA bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed to advancing democracy and made a significant contribution to improving the lives of South Africans.

Among those receiving an order was South African gospel singer Rebecca Malope, for her distinguished contribution to South African music; her unique voice brings joy and comfort to many through meaningful gospel music.

