National order recipients are champions of freedom and peace: Cyril Ramaphosa

About 700 recipients from all walks of life have been awarded orders since the awards started. “This is a roll call of heroes and heroines, of people who have been prepared to devote their talent, energy, their lives, to the affirmation and advancement of others.”

An excited Malope celebrated her award with a raised clenched fist and danced back to her seat. She said the recognition was a dream come true.

“It’s amazing, I think this is the award that I have been waiting for. I have received so many awards all over and Africa has been celebrating me like crazy. I feel loved right now.”

The Order of Ikhamanga is given to citizens who have excelled in the arts, culture and literature. Malope said: “This is all that I wanted for SA, to say, 'Yes, we acknowledge you, we know your work and what you have done.' This is all I wanted.”

She thanked South Africans for supporting her music career. “I love them, they raised me. I was very young when I started in the industry. I came to Johannesburg at the age of 14 and today I am 52. My life has been on stage all of this time and now I get to spend time with my children and grandchildren.”

Sibongiseni Shabalala and his elder brother, Nkosinathi, received the award on behalf of their late father Dr Joseph Shabalala, who founded the Grammy-winning isicathamiya group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

“We are extremely happy as the Shabalala family for what the president and the country as a whole has done. My father was only able to walk his journey because of the support he received from all South Africans.”

Shabalala said the award showed that his father left a lasting legacy. “We can see that South Africans appreciate what he has done for the country.”

Nkosinathi Shabalala said he intends showing the award to immediate family members. “We also want to show people living in Ladysmith, I think they will be happy to hear about the award because they loved my father a lot.”