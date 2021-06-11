Nengovhela goes back to her roots as Rubicon turns 20
Fashion label founder says pandemic helped her to refind herself
SA top fashion label Rubicon is getting ready to celebrate 20 years next year. In preparation, founder and creative director Hangwani Nengovhela is retracing her roots – and the historical Mapungubwe Kingdom in Limpopo is written all over her DNA.
What does two decades of Rubicon mean?..
