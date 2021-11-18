High court extends restraint order to freeze assets and belongings of Guptas and Sharma to 2022

The Free State high court in Bloemfontein on Thursday extended the restraint order to freeze assets and belongings of the Guptas and Iqbal Sharma.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the court extended the restraint to March 16 2022.

In July, a director of Islandsite, Ronica Ragavan, hired her own lawyers and filed an application opposing the restraint order.

The court ruled that the directors and shareholders of Gupta-owned company Islandsite had no standing to represent the company in legal proceedings against the investigating directorate.

The order in effect means that the business rescue practitioners, Kurt Knoop and Johan Kloppers, are still in charge of Islandsite's affairs, business and property.