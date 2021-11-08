South Africa

Rand Water plans major shutdown, warns there may be changes to water pressure

08 November 2021 - 14:53
Rand Water is updating its pipelines which may lead to low water pressure to high-lying parts of Johannesburg.
Rand Water is updating its pipelines which may lead to low water pressure to high-lying parts of Johannesburg.
Image: 123RF/ Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Rand Water is planning a shutdown of pipelines next week, but says there's no need to panic. 

In a statement on Monday, the bulk water supplier said it would be shutting its B11 and B19 pipelines to perform maintenance. 

These pipelines supply most major Gauteng municipalities: Mogale City, Rand West, City of Johannesburg, Merafong, Rustenburg, Madibeng, Metsimaholo and Emfuleni.

Spokesperson Justice Mohale said the shutdown would take place from Monday to Wednesday.

It forms part of the final phase of Rand Water's B19 pipeline augmentation programme, which will increase the volumes of the B19 pipeline to ensure a continued sustainable water supply.

According to the statement, the B19 pipe is currently only connected to B5 pipeline. The shutdown will enable an integration of three pipelines: B5, B11 and B19.

Mohale said the statement was made to notify residents who may have interruptions to their water supply or to the pressure of the water supply. 

“We've given our customers — the municipalities — 21-days' notice so they can ensure their reservoirs are full. In doing so their customers should not be affected.

“We have been working on the pipelines daily and people do not realise we've shut down an area because there is no change to their water supply. 

“Because this is a big shutdown we've let people know because there may be changes in the water pressure if the reservoirs are low. Especially in high-lying areas, if the water pressure is very low it may result in a short outage.

“Low-lying areas may experience no change at all.”

Rand Water has asked residents to use water sparingly.

TimesLIVE

Lack of water in Ekurhuleni hits pensioners hard

After spending a week without water, the Ekurhuleni municipality still cannot give residents of Etwatwa, on the East Rand, assurance as to when ...
News
3 days ago

Residents shut down polling station over lack of water

The community of Emaphupheni, near Daveyton on the East Rand, have shut down a voting station as they protest over lack of service delivery.
News
1 week ago

Minister promises solution to Vaal's sewage problems

Gauteng premier David Makhura and minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu have refused to give a timeline on the work to find a solution to the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Severe water disruptions for Gauteng after Eskom sub-station outage

Water supply will be severely disrupted in many areas of Gauteng following a power outage at an Eskom sub-station.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout