No 'Day Zero' water crisis expected in Nelson Mandela Bay

The department of water & sanitation said on Friday even if dam levels in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality (NMBM) decreased, is was “confident” the metro will not reach Day Zero.

That's according to a statement on the status of reservoirs after the coastal rains.

The area has received some respite this year after a protracted drought caused by the El Niño weather pattern devastated areas in the Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Farmers in these regions remain under severe pressure.

The department said coastal rains had boosted water levels but not made a significant effect in the catchment areas.