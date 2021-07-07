Water shortage forces training centre for disabled to close its doors
A skills training centre for the disabled has been forced to close due to water shortages which have hit the township of Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.
The water shortages, which affect all three Gauteng metros, came after an explosion at rand Water’s Palmiet Booster Pumping Station in Alberton on the East Rand on Sunday...
