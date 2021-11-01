DA Joburg mayoral candidate hails municipal elections as she cast her vote
DA mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse who cast her vote at Sandton fire station this morning has described the local government elections as the biggest since the 1994 democratic elections.
Phalatse said she had seen the excitement in people who could not wait to vote for their favourite parties...
