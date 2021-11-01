‘I know who I vote for will have a big impact on my life’
Wheelchair bound Mahlangu says electricity blackouts made his life harder
Vincent Mahlangu’s struggles cut deeper than most people in his community.
The wheelchair bound Chiawelo resident’s struggles with constant electricity outages have made his life twice as hard as his electric wheelchair is depended on power. Mahlangu rolled into Hitekani Primary School to cast his vote...
