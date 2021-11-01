Voting delayed for two hours at Lichtenburg station

There was a delay for almost two hours to the start of voting at Thabo Mpempe primary school voting station in Boikhutso ward 3 as dozens of residents of the dysfunctional Ditsobotla local municipality in Lichtenburg in the North West, stood in long queues.

The voting station had not opened by 08:30am due to complaints by political party agents about the IEC presiding officer at the station.

As early as 6:30am, the residents of Boikhutso arrived at the voting station in high spirits on Monday morning ahead of the municipal elections.

Some dressed in their political party regalia, young and old people of Boikhutso came in their numbers to cast their votes. Some brought their own chairs as they waited for the voting station to open.

Party agents claimed that the presiding officer was instructed by the IEC not to preside over the election at Thabo Mpempe voting station because of how she mishandled the special voting process over the weekend.

Police arrived at the station and had to intervene and deal with the issue causing the start of voting at the station.

Independent party agent Enock Voorby said: “The presiding officer did not seal the boxes of this station for the special voting that happened on Saturday and Sunday. The IEC informed her that she should not preside over today’s voting process.”

DA party agent Kgomotso Bogatsu echoed Voorby’s sentiments.

“We cannot start the voting process until we get a new presiding officer. We are waiting for the IEC to come sort out this issue,” said Bogatsu.