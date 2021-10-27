Hammanskraal residents pay for water they can't drink

It has been difficult three years for Gift Baloyi of Hammanskraal, northern Pretoria, as he tries to survive without drinking water from the tap in his home.

The 24-year-old construction worker has to drive 5kms to Mabopane to buy water on a daily basis, which he uses with his mother and younger brother.

He uses bottled water for drinking and cooking while the water that comes from the tap is used to wash laundry, sanitation and cleaning.

Baloyi said he spends R3,500 a month on buying water.

This has placed immense pressure on his finances.

“It is tough. Water is life. We cannot live without it,” Baloyi said.

The water that Baloyi buys is also used by his mother to cook and sell food on the streets.

His mother’s business has also taken a knock as customers are a little cautious of her food as they know that the water coming out of the taps in their area is contaminated.

“Sometimes my mother comes back with a lot of food which has not been bought because the customers suspect that she cooked her food using tap water that is contaminated,” Baloyi said.

Despite all these troubles to get drinking water, Baloyi still gets a bill at the end of the month to pay for the water that he cannot drink.

“We have lost hope in our government and we are tired of their empty promises,” he said.