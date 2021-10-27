Mokwena counts on co-coaches' knowhow to bring home MTN8 cup

Despite Mamelodi Sundowns appearing to have the edge heading into the MTN8 final against Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, Rulani Mokwena is still banking on the experience of co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela to see them over the finish line.

Mokwena feels the experienced Mngqithi and Komphela gained in past cup finals will help them as they look to win the trophy that has eluded them since 2007.

“I think I have to personalise the question about the lack of experience for cup finals, then the good thing is we have the experience that coach Manqoba Mngqithi has with cup finals,” Mokwena told the media yesterday.

“Then Komphela, with the experience he has in cup finals, then the experience the players have in cup finals, I think we are blessed in that space to have players who have played cup finals.

“So we can’t come to the occasion, we have to be part of the occasion and when you are part of that, it is very different when you are at the occasion because it is easier to come with your backpack.

“But when you are part of the occasion, you perform and leave your backpack at home. Everything else, the previous performances, the surname of the individuals, they matter for nothing when it comes to the cup final.

“So we are fortunate that we got enough experience not just from a player personnel but from the technical staff, people that have done exceptionally well in cup finals.”

With the MTN8 the only trophy former coach Pitso Mosimane failed to win with Sundowns, Mokwena insists they are not trying to upstage their predecessor but win it for the club.

“It’s a trophy that many others didn’t win, not just coach Pitso. His CV speaks for itself, the work that has been done,” he said.

“I always say that I’m not in competition with coach Pitso. I can’t be looking to win things because coach Pitso didn’t win them. And then of course, in the end, it’s not an individual thing.”