Clean water still unheard of in Hammanskraal

There is no end in sight in the struggle to get clean and drinkable water for residents of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

An upset stomach has become a daily occurrence for Francina Mojele, 62, who drinks unclean water because she has no other option.

Mojele, of Tambo section, is among thousands of residents who have been living with the water crisis for more than five years.

Mojele, who is on chronic medication, said she could not afford to buy water like her neighbours and was left with no choice but to drink the dirty water that comes out of her tap.

"I have to take my blood pressure medication first thing in the morning. And our water is not clean enough to consume even after it has been boiled. It leaves a dirty stain in the kettle and we always have stomach cramps that lead to a running stomach. I can't afford to buy a 5l bottle of water for R25," she said.