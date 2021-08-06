Businessman Edwin Sodi has been named in a report of an independent commission of inquiry into a 16-year-old contaminated water crisis in Hammanskraal‚ Tshwane.

The inquiry found that the City of Tshwane had failed to account to the community of Hammanskraal about a “seemingly disappeared” R295m‚ which was set aside for the upgrade of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.

While the inquiry was touted as being “independent”‚ it was established by political party ActionSA‚ whose leader Herman Mashaba was the former mayor of the DA-led City of Johannesburg.

According to Hannes Coetzee of the city‚ who testified at the inquiry‚ the R295m tender was awarded to a joint venture which included a company belonging to Sodi.

Despite the award‚ little to no work has been done on the plant for what was supposed to be phase 1 of the project.