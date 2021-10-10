K9 Bessie leads police to howling good drug busts

Thanks to the spectacular work of police dog Bessie, the Vredendal Crime Prevention Unit and the Klawer K9 Unit managed to seize a large amount of drugs and arrest two suspects for dealing.

The bust happened on Friday morning and the suspects will be appearing in the Vredendal magistrate's court on Monday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said the crime intelligence operation was carried out after the two units received a tip-off about drugs being stored at two locations in Vredendal.

“They immediately operationalised (the information) and conducted a search at the two premises in Vredendal,” Van Wyk said.

Sniffer dog Bessie pointed out a liquor box containing Mandrax at one of the addresses. At the other address she identified a purplish wheelie suitcase which was found to contain tik.

“The estimated street value of the drugs is R166,300,” said Van Wyk.