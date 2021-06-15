Lenseman behind iconic Hector Pieterson photograph to be honoured

Nzima's eldest son, Thulani Nzima, said the government did not make good on its promise at the late photographer’s funeral service in 2018 that it would build a school in his honour.

However, he promised that the Nzima Legacy Centre will soon have a structure after the Jongilanga Traditional Council gave them land to develop projects to honour his legacy.

Internationally renowned cleric Bishop Noah Close Ubisi of the International New Creation Church in both Mpumalanga and Limpopo said celebrating June 16 without touching the name of Nzima was like “eating meat with no salt and it is tasteless”.

The bishop is one of the people in Nzima’s home area to sing his praise.

The picture that was taken by Nzima while he was in the employ of the Argus company that owned The World newspaper, is used internationally to depict the brutality of the apartheid government and contributed to the United Nations’s declaration of apartheid as a crime against humanity.

After taking the picture, Nzima was harassed by the police forcing him to return to his home village in Bushbuckridge’ Lileydale area (Kwinyamahembe), where he started a small business.

“We commemorate the day knowing that were it not for Nzima’s bravery there would not be that picture that depicts what happened on the day,” said Ubisi.

Rabie Mhlaba, a councillor under 26 of the Bushbuckridge local municipality, said the late Nzima did a lot to make local youths politically aware and urged them to take education seriously.