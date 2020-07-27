Railway manager, accomplice arrested with Prasa equipment

A manager and former employee of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) have been arrested in possession of stolen assets belonging to the rail agency worth almost R2m.

The busts were made by the police's Organised Crime Unit and Prasa's Protection Services division at the weekend, the rail service said in a statement.

“One of the suspects is an employee of Prasa at management level at a signal depot in the Germiston area in Ekurhuleni.

“The other is a former Prasa manager who now owns an electrical and railway equipment supply company.”

Prasa said a warrant was secured to search the premises of the manufacturing company. About 12 points machines and 50 signal tuning units, all belonging to Prasa, were recovered.

The two suspects were detained at Elsburg police station and are expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court on Monday.