South Africa

Nine to spend weekend in jail after cellphone robbery and drug busts

22 October 2021 - 10:52
Eight suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery of a cellphone store in Kraaifontein in the Western Cape.
Image: SAPS

Nine people have been arrested after a cellphone business robbery and a drug bust in the Western Cape.

The Maitland flying squad arrested eight suspects shortly after a business robbery in Kraaifontein on Thursday, said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

Acting on information after the suspects robbed a business of cellular telephones, a property was searched where an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, an imitation firearm and 239 suspected stolen cellphones were confiscated. 

The suspects are expected to make a court appearance in Kuils Rivier on Monday. 

In a second incident, Plattekloof members of the national intervention unit assisted by provincial detectives raided a residence in Braambos Close where 321 mandrax tablets, 954 dagga trees and equipment to cultivate dagga were seized.

The estimated value of the seizure was R1.3m.

One suspect was arrested and is expected to make his court appearance in Bellville on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

