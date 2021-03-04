Law runs into language barrier as cocaine ship accused appear in court

Four Bulgarians and six Myanmar nationals filled the dock in the Vredenburg magistrate's court on Thursday after they were arrested this week in connection with one of SA's biggest drug busts.

Bulgarians Mario Vasev, 47, Asen Georgiev Ivanov, 51, Borislav Stoyanov Atanasov, 45, and Atanas Bikov, 53, were arrested on Monday night in Saldanha, north of Cape Town, along with the Myanmarese crew of a fishing vessel filled with nearly a ton of cocaine.

The captain of the ship, Kyaw Kyaw Han, 42, and his crew, including chief engineer Khin Aung, 55, and sailors Nyein Win, 28, Thaw Tin Win, 52, Kyaw Win, 36, and Zin Kyaw, 27, were also arrested in the late-night bust by various tactical law enforcement units and members of the Western Cape organised crime detectives.

The consignment is being analysed by the state's forensic laboratory services. The police estimate the value of the cocaine to be R583m.

The accused roped in some of the Western Cape's top criminal lawyers, who asked not to be named due to safety concerns.