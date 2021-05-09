Major drug busts in Western Cape 'a blow for illicit trade'

Western Cape police believe they have made a large dent in the illicit drug trade, after three major busts in two days.

On May 4, Narcotics Organised Crime detectives with the Namaqualand K-9 unit intercepted large quantities heroin, crystal meth (tik) and cocaine valued at R5,4m in the West Coast town of Vredendal.

Police said in a statement the consignment was destined for Cape Town. Two men and a woman aged 32, 33 and 39 appeared in court on charges of dealing and possession of drugs.

On May 5, police from the National Intervention Unit armed with intelligence pounced on two storage facilities in Westlake and Noordhoek in Cape Town where they seized 30,000 Mandrax tablets and 0.435kg of tik.