184 illegal weapons seized in Eastern Cape over last two months of firearm amnesty

Eastern Cape police recovered 128 pistols, 24 rifles, 16 shotguns, 12 homemade firearms, two automatic/semi-automatic weapons and two muzzle loaders during April and May, the last two months of the firearm amnesty.

Col Sibongile Soci said in a statement the firearm amnesty period provided an opportunity for members of the public to surrender unwanted firearms and ammunition, firearms possessed unlawfully, as well as firearm parts, to police without fear of being prosecuted for the unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition.

In addition to the illegal firearms seized, he said “the momentum continued with the recovery of 329 rounds of ammunition and 45 firearms from June 1—15”.

Said Soci: “Criminals with devious intentions who did not heed the call to surrender their firearms were arrested and appeared in various courts with charges ranging from illegal possession of firearms, prohibited possession of firearms as well as pointing of a firearm.”