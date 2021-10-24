Gauteng's matric class of 2021 biggest ever

The 2021 matric exams, which begin on Wednesday, will see the largest number of Gauteng candidates ever sitting for their finals.

The Gauteng education department announced on Sunday that Gauteng has enrolled 175,599 candidates to write this year’s matric exams — an increase of 17.55% on last year’s 149,385.

Apart from being ready to handle increased numbers, the department is once again set to ensure that the exam process runs smoothly from beginning to the finalisation of results.

The final exams will start on Wednesday and run until and including December 6 for public schools.

The Class of 2021 will be the eighth group to write the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS) aligned NSC exams, and the second to write amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As such, preparations by our department for these assessments are paramount to ensure that they occur conveniently and securely for all qualifying candidates involved,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

He said that of the 175,599 candidates, 132,887 are full-time and 42,712 are part-time students (those who have one or more outstanding subjects to qualify for the National Senior Certificate qualification).

Provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said 1,004 examination centres have been accredited across the province where all registered qualifying candidates will write the exams. These centres include 652 public ordinary schools, 244 independent schools, 97 adult education and training centres, 8 prisons and 3 designated centres in the province.

“The GDE has also established an extensive network of monitors across the province, having officially appointed and trained chief invigilators and monitors for all the examination centres.

“The invigilators and monitors are sourced from our head office, districts and other education stakeholders, to ensure the administration and management of the NSC examination is fair, credible and run with integrity,” said Lesufi.

He added that security arrangements to safely manage the distribution and collection of question papers and answer sheets were in place.