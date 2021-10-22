Judge says ex-cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's case has similar hallmarks to one heard 89 years ago

A high court judge has drawn similarities in former cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's murder trial to a case that was heard in one of the country's courts nearly nine decades ago.

Judge Ramarumo Monama said Ndlovu's matter has garnered a great deal of attention because the hallmarks of her case were frighteningly similar to those of a matter that was heard 89 years ago.

Ndlovu is expected to know her fate in the multiple murders of her family members and her boyfriend and allegedly bagging R1.4m in life insurance policies.

Monama on Friday said he would provide an explanation pertaining to his reasons for coming to his conclusion at the end of the judgment.

“Secondly, it's to inform the families of the victims and the public because they are all stakeholders in this matter which, I must add, has attracted a lot of media attention.

“The reason there is a lot of media attention in this case is because in the last 89 years, this country has not observed a similar situation such as your case.”

Monama said the matter involved a nurse who poisoned her two husbands and her son.

“She was convicted of murder of the son and the two husbands and the purpose there was found to have been to cash in on the policies. The hallmarks of these two cases are frightening.”