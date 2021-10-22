Judgment day for 'killer cop' Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu

When they reached the house, Cebisile had insisted on coming into the house, saying she wanted to ask for water. Ndlovu, Cebisile and Gladys later emerged from the house.

“I was overwhelmed seeing such a beautiful lady who was meant to be killed,” said Kunene.

The two women returned to the car and drove back to Cebisile's home where Ndlovu handed them R800 instead of the R1,200 they agreed on.

When they enquired, Ndlovu said she had needed the R400 to pay for her policies which were behind. These were seemingly policies she had in Gladys's name.

“We agreed to taking the R800 and it's because we knew that we were not prepared to do what she wanted us to do anyway. The job was meant to have been done that night,” said Kunene.

Ndlovu called him the next day, displeased.

“She asked what happened because she is not hearing any mourning coming from her sister’s place,” Kunene told the court.

“I told her that 'my sister, we failed'," Kunene said.

“She just said 'eish' and hung up,” Kunene said.

Ndlovu called him again a few days later and asked to see both Kunene and Mkhize. During this meeting, they were joined by Mtshali.

“We met at the Lerala train station near the hostel. We introduced Jabulani Mtshali and said he was a bother of ours and Ndlovu asked how come we failed [in killing Gladys]," Kunene said.

The men lied and said when they returned to her house, they found people sitting outside the yard and therefore found it impossible for them to go in and kill her.

“She said she understands and therefore had another plan. She said she would take Gladys out to Kempton Park as she is someone who loves having a good time. They would book a room in a guest house, buy drinks and she would spike Gladys's drink. Once her sister was drugged, she would call us to strangle her,” Kunene said.

But they discouraged her from the plan, saying it was too risky.

Two months later, Ndlovu again called Kunene, asking to meet him. At this point, he had already contacted police and informed them of what Ndlovu had asked of him again and again.

“We saw each other at Zinikho, greeted each other and she told me how she wanted to take me to Bushbuckridge so that I could kill her sister and her five children. It was just the two of us at this meeting,” Kunene said.