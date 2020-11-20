Four killers sentenced to life in prison

Cop's strategy brings success in muthi murder trial

A friendly approach to suspects always yields positive results. This is a strategy W/O Michael Khosa has adopted.



The 56-year-old cop led the investigations into a ritual murder that rocked Nsavulani village outside Giyani in 2017. Hlayisani Hlungwani, 26, went missing and her dismembered body was later found in the bushes in the village...