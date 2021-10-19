More than 12,400 candidates to contest local polls in the W Cape, the highest number yet

“This is a significant increase in contestation, in relation to the 7,263 for local government elections in 2016,” said Michael Hendrickse, the provincial electoral officer.

“The contestation for 844 seats across 30 municipalities consisting of one metro, 24 local and five district municipalities, is gaining momentum” said Hendrickse.

He added that 904 of the candidates are people under the age of 30.

An IEC info graphic showed that a whopping 96 political parties will contest the elections in the province, up from 77 in 2016. There were 62 in 2011.

The IEC said 53 of those parties will contest seats in Cape Town, the only metro in the province currently led by the DA. There were 37 parties that contested the metro in 2016 and 33 in 2011.

Eighty-five independent candidates will contest the municipal elections in the province, up from 59 in 2016 and 70 in 2011.

Of the 85 independents, 41 will contests seats in the metro, up from 12 in 2016 and 14 in 2011.

Western Cape local government elections in numbers:

More than 12,400 candidates

844 seats

30 municipalities

904 candidates under the age of 30

85 independent candidates

53 political parties

TimesLIVE