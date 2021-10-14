Gauteng hands over houses to deserving beneficiaries in Emfuleni

Maile was in the area on Wednesday handing out 135 housing units in Sebokeng’s Ext 28 as well as title deeds in Evaton

“The fact that it’s election time does not mean that we must postpone doing our work. I am going to get my salary at the end of this month and I must continue doing what I am paid to do... whether it's elections or no elections.”



This is how Gauteng human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile reacted to accusations on Wednesday that the provincial government and his department were using service delivery projects to campaign for votes in the troubled Emfuleni municipality...